Dubai: Dubai and the Northern Emirates can now exchange up to two million gallons of potable water in case of emergencies or for other purposes — thanks to the completion of the strategic interconnection project by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Etihad Electricity and Water Authority (Etihad WE) in Masfout.

The project supports the efforts of both organisations to promote water sustainability in the UAE, it was announced today.

The project is part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties to develop, operate and maintain strategic water interconnections and link the two water systems at specific locations to allow for water transfer in case of emergencies, a Press release from Dewa stated.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer “Water security is a top priority for the UAE,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the managing director and chief executive officer of Dewa, said. He pointed out that UAE Water Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions and address long-term future water security challenges.

Increasing efficiency, capacity

“The water interconnection between Dewa and Etihad WE is part of our joint efforts to ensure water security and protect water resources as well as increase the efficiency and operational capacity of water networks. This ensures we provide our services according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, availability and quality as well as securing different needs for ambitious developmental plans to keep pace with the growing demand for water in light of the UAE’s economic growth.”

Dubai has the necessary legislation, initiatives and projects to ensure water security, Al Tayer stated. “In Dubai, we have a comprehensive approach to ensure sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy, which focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising water consumption and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30 per cent by 2030.”

Al Tayer said that in 1992, Dewa’s installed capacity was 65 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). Today, to keep pace with Dubai’s growing demand and prosperity, Dewa’s installed capacity has reached 490 MIGD.

Connecting Northern Emirates with Dubai

Mohammad Mohammad Saleh Talking about the successful strategic interconnection of water networks between Etihad WE and Dewa, Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, the Director General of Etihad WE, said it comes within the framework of the directives from the country’s wise leadership to implement the recommendations. He said the move has resulted in a sustainable strategy for water security within the priorities of the country’s national agenda, which aims to integrate resources benefitting the advanced infrastructure owned by both parties through interconnection and water exchange in emergencies.

“This reduces operating risks and ensures continuity of services at the highest levels of quality for all consumer sectors. These interconnections cover the Northern Emirates and areas under Etihad WE jurisdiction, to guarantee a sustainable and reliable water supply without interruption and even allows for commercial trade,” Saleh added.

New desalination plant