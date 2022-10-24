Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab driver who fled after running over a man, causing his death on the spot.
The arrest was made within five hours of the accident.
A report was received by the Central Operations Room of the General Command of Sharjah Police at 3pm on Sunday, stating that a man had died on Al Taawun Street in a hit-and-run accident.
Sharjah Police launched a hunt for the culprit and in less than five hours, succeeded in identifying him. When he was arrested, he confessed to his act.
Sharjah Police said such cases of fleeing the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law. They called on drivers to take the initiative in helping the victim and saving a life.