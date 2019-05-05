Loyalty programme members across region to support a range of causes across the region

Dubai: Residents in the UAE and six other countries will be able to donate the points earned on their Shukran Card from their purchases to support charitable causes this Ramadan.

Shukran, the Landmark Group’s loyalty programme, has launched the ‘Shukran Ramadan’ initiative with Dubai Cares in the UAE and other charity organisations in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

Over 10 million people across the region are members of programme.

In the UAE, the programme aims to raise funds in support of the charity’s education programmes for girls.

Customers in the UAE will have the option to donate Dh5 or Shukran points earned from their purchases to Dubai Cares, during Ramadan.

As a part of this month-long campaign, the group has also partnered with charitable organisations across the GCC, enabling customers to offer their points collected from purchases at any of the participating outlets towards a range of causes including girls’ right to education, children with disabilities, humanitarian work, family welfare and research, awareness and the cure for Breast Cancer.