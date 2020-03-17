Educational institutions in the UAE start distance learning from March 22. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has extended its support of the nation’s distance learning initiative by doubling the internet speed at no additional cost for schools and universities across the country.

The telecommunication company has ensured seamless and uninterrupted connectivity during this time. Schools and universities will also benefit from double internet speed for fixed lines.

As a leading technology enabler, du is further supporting the initiative by providing connected schools and universities with unlimited free Webex for three months and discounted rates for additional internet packages should they require additional bandwidth.

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO — Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said: “At du, we are committed to assisting everyone involved with the remote learning initiative by providing constant and reliable connectivity with no additional data charges. The innovative technologies available to us will be implemented to help government and private institutions to provide faster access to information and enhanced learning techniques relied upon in classrooms, lectures and seminars every day.”

Faraidooni added:” As the sole telco provider supporting remote learning in the UAE, du will ensure customers remain connected at all times and reap the benefits of learning platforms that are crucial to personal development.”

du’s remote learning initiative follows confirmation by the Ministry of Education that schools and universities throughout the country would be closed until early April. A full list of the schools and universities that have benefited from du’s distance learning package can be viewed on the du website.