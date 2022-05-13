Dubai: The UAE’s diplomatic community has expressed their sincerest condolences on the passing of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Ambassadors and consuls general in UAE also paid rich tributes to the UAE leader in messages they sent to Gulf News on Friday.

They called Shaikh Khalifa as a most gracious and affectionate leader, a father to both Emiratis and expatriates, and a great friend to the diplomatic community will “forever be remembered by all Emiratis and expatriates living inside and outside the UAE.

Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, added: “I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On behalf of the British Government and British people, I would like to express our most heartfelt condolences. His Highness’ resolve and devotion to his country will continue to be an example of strong leadership and compassion. Our prayers and sympathies are with all the people of the UAE at this time of national mourning.”

Saddened

Hasan Arzal Khan, Pakistan Consul General, said: “We are deeply saddened on the demise of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. This is indeed a great loss for the country and the people of the UAE. On behalf of the Pakistani community living in Dubai and Northern Emirates, I wish to express our deepest condolences and sympathy. Pakistan has undoubtedly lost a great friend today. The people of UAE will always remember His Highness’ contributions to the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Father figure

Javed Malik, former Ambassador and Pakistan’s Special Envoy in the GCC, added: Sheikh Khalifa was one of the most gracious and affectionate leaders I have ever met. He was greatly loved and admired by the Pakistani community in UAE as well as by millions of Pakistanis inside the country who saw him as a father figure. Under his leadership the relations between both countries continued to grow in an upward trajectory the numerous welfare projects initiated under his directives stand tall as a great symbol for his gracious love for the country and its people. Today, the entire Pakistani nation mourns the loss of the great Sheikh Khalifa as we express our deepest condolences to the PM, the Crown Princes, Rulers, and the people of UAE”

Great leader

Renato Dueñas Jr., Philippine Consul General, shared: “The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai expresses on behalf of the Filipino people its deepest condolences to the people and Government of UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. He was a great leader who showed great kindness and hospitality to thousands upon thousands of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their home away from home. His life and leadership have significantly contributed to the remarkable progress of the UAE and was responsible for raising the country’s stature to what it is today.”

Well-respected leader

Indonesian Consul-General K. Candra Negara noted: ‘’On behalf of the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai and the Indonesian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, I would like to express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the people and government of UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. He was a great leader of the country and well-respected leader in the Arab nations. He had shown great kindness and hospitality, as well as guidance to all peoples from various nationalities who live in this country. His life and leadership have significantly contributed to the remarkable progress of the UAE and will be the greatest legacy for the people and nation of the UAE. We pray to Almighty Allah, the Most Merciful to shower His blessing and grant the soul of HH Sheikh Khalifa eternal peace in His beautiful jannah.’’

Sri Lankan Consul Gneeral

Nalinda Wijerathna, Consul-General of Sri Lanka, said: “I, together with the Sri Lankan Community in the UAE, express our deepest condolences to the people and government of the UAE on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa. In this moment of great grief, our thoughts are with the people of the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa’s invaluable contribution to the progress of this great nation will never be forgotten.

Deepest condolences

Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand, added: “The demise of Shaikh Khalifa is a great loss for the country and the people of the UAE. On behalf of the Royal Thai Consulate-General and the Thai Community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, I wish to express our deepest condolences and sympathy for the passing of the great leader of the nation. His Highness’ contributions to the advancement and prosperity of the nation will forever be remembered by all Emiratis and expatriates living in the UAE. May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.”

Endearing kindness

Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand, said: “The Royal Thai Embassy and the Thai Community in the UAE have learnt with utmost sadness of the royal passing of Shaikh Khalifa. Our hearts and prayers are with the government and the Emirati people for this irreparable loss of their great Leader. His Highness the late President will forever be remembered and revered by all of the Emiratis and expats staying in the UAE for his endearing kindness and great vision for the UAE. May the Almighty Allah have mercy on His Highness and fill him with His vast mercy, forgiveness and may his soul rest in peace.”

Seve the people

Kamal Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore, added: “On behalf of the Singapore Embassy to the UAE, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. His Highness dedicated his life to serving the people of the UAE. The country achieved tremendous prosperity and enhanced its international reputation during his reign. Our thoughts are with the people of the UAE during this time of bereavement.”