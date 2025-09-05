Digital signatures validated: Woman ordered to repay Dh360,000 after WhatsApp agreement

Abu Dhabi court enforces WhatsApp agreement in debt dispute
Abu Dhabi :The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to repay Dh360,000 to a man after finding that a signed debt acknowledgment she sent via WhatsApp was legally binding proof of her obligation.
Court documents show the dispute arose over unpaid rent tied to a villa lease. The woman signed a written statement confirming she owed the amount and promised repayment after vacating the property.
She then sent the signed acknowledgment through WhatsApp. When pressed for repayment, she delayed, prompting the man to file a civil lawsuit seeking the full amount, along with legal fees and interest.
In its ruling, the Abu Dhabi Court confirmed that electronic signatures and digital messages carry the same evidentiary weight as traditional written documents.
The judgment reinforced that under UAE law, electronic records, including messages and signed acknowledgments shared digitally, are admissible in proving financial obligations.
The court ordered the woman to pay the Dh360,000 in addition to court fees and attorney costs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox