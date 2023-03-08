Dubai: Winning in Emirates Draw has been made simpler. Organisers unveiled exciting changes to its MEGA7 gameplay — giving in to popular demand of removing restrictions on the order or winning numbers.

The organiser made the change as it completed its 18-month run during which they had distributed over Dh87 million in cash prizes.

Managing Partner Mohamad Alawadi said that Emirates Draw remained committed to fulfilling its promise of giving back to individuals and the community alike — through its ‘Games for All’ initiative, with the hope of bringing lucky winners one step closer to achieving their dreams and transforming lives.

Game format revised

“To make this game change and help our customers win in any order, we had to revise the game format including the draw machines,” Alawadi explained.

“We are, however, very confident this will please many people and get them closer to winning our iconic Dh100 million Grand Prize,” he added.

For the same Dh50 entry fee, players can now select their seven numbers between 7 and only 37 — as compared to the previous 70 choices that were available. This makes the game even more thrilling.

The new changes to MEGA7 offer participants the opportunity to win Dh7 by matching 3 out of 7 numbers, Dh50 by matching 4 out of 7, and Dh1,000 by matching 5 out of 7.

Dh100 million grand prize

Players who match 6 out of 7 numbers will share a prize of Dh250,000.

The grand prize — the largest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia — will remain at Dh100 million until it is claimed by matching all 7 numbers — in any order.

Winners of Dh10,000

Additionally, the raffle section of the game will announce 15 guaranteed winners, each receiving Dh10,000. So it’s a play-more-to-win-more proposition.

Cash winnings

In the MEGA7 75th edition of its previous game format, held over the weekend, over Dh446,830 was announced in cash winnings.

Besides the 20 guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, with one winner of Dh77,777.

There were 19 winners of Dh10,000 each. The main draw had 8 participants match 4 out of 7 digits to win Dh7,777.

There were 57 participants who matched 3 out of 7 digits — to win Dh 777, and as many as 5,404 participants match 2 out of 7 and 1 out of 7 digits to win Dh72,548.

Next game

The next game is set to broadcast live this Sunday, March 12, at 9 pm UAE time.

EASY 6

As for the earlier 23rd Edition, EASY6 had 7,370 winners win a whopping Dh288,842 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion.

Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9pm UAE time.