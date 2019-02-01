Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has won first place in the Partnership Category of the sixth International Best Practice Competition for its 950MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project.
The award was won at the 24th Global Organisational Excellence Congress, which was organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and for the first time held in the Middle East this week.
Dewa’s project is being implemented at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
About 250 regional and international experts, representing 35 countries, in quality and organisational excellence, participated in the Congress as well as 700 professionals in excellence, innovation and sustainability.