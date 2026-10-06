Dense fog hits Abu Dhabi: Police cut speed to 80km/h on major roads

Motorists urged to drive cautiously amid foggy conditions in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Fog and reduced visibility affected parts of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, and motorists were urged to take extra care on the roads. The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert that remains in effect until 9am.
Abu Dhabi Police activated fog speed reduction systems on several key roads, lowering the speed limit to 80km/h. In a series of alerts on X, police said the reduced limit applied to Sweihan Road, between Al Hayer Roundabout and Nahel Roundabout. It also covered Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road, between Masaken and Al Hayer, and Nahel Road, between Nahel and Bid' Bint Saud.
The authority urged motorists to drive with caution because the fog had reduced horizontal visibility. Drivers were asked to follow the variable speed limits shown on road signs and electronic information boards.
The fog speed reduction system lets police lower limits in real time on affected roads when visibility drops. Once the system is activated, radars are set to the temporary limit, so drivers who exceed it may be fined.
Police regularly remind motorists to take extra care in foggy conditions. Drivers should keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and use low-beam headlights. They should also avoid sudden lane changes and should not switch on hazard lights while the vehicle is moving.
Drivers are advised to check official police and weather channels for updates before setting out and to allow extra travel time in foggy weather.