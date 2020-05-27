Man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being stabbed in the stomach

Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock Image

Sharjah: A 27-year-old Indian worker was stabbed to death in Sharjah on Saturday, police have confirmed.

D Naveen, from Korutla, Jagtial, Telangana in central India was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by another worker in the Al Sajja area of Sharjah.

The victim worked at a car wash firm in the emirate.

The accused was overpowered by his co-workers, who later handed him over to police.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on May 24.

Sharjah Police have summoned witnesses for questioning.