Sharjah: A 27-year-old Indian worker was stabbed to death in Sharjah on Saturday, police have confirmed.
D Naveen, from Korutla, Jagtial, Telangana in central India was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by another worker in the Al Sajja area of Sharjah.
The victim worked at a car wash firm in the emirate.
The accused was overpowered by his co-workers, who later handed him over to police.
The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on May 24.
Sharjah Police have summoned witnesses for questioning.
An investigation is underway to determine what led to the incident.