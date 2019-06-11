Construction worker groped the girl who was at the play area of gift shop

Dubai: A construction worker has been accused of groping a 7-year-old girl in a gift shop, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Indian defendant was charged with sexually abusing the Moroccan girl.

According to official records, the girl was with her mother and little brother in a gift shop at Al Barsha area. When her brother went to the play area in the shop, she followed him.

“My mother was still in the perfume section when a man came and touched my back twice,” the girl said in records.

She said she ran to her mother, pointed to the defendant, who was nearby, and told her what he had done.

The mother told her husband who informed Dubai Police.

The defendant, who admitted to the abuse during interrogation, was arrested.