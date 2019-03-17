Dubai: A worker has admitted to killing his former girlfriend after she refused to get back together with him, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi defendant, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder after he used a towel to suffocate her.

“Yes, I intended to kill her,” the defendant said in court.

Last November the defendant went to a massage parlour in Karama where he met and had sex with a woman from Bangladesh after she gave him a massage.

“I liked her because she was so beautiful and I told her that I would give her Dh5,000 if she agreed to marry me. She said yes and I gave her the money and exchanged numbers. We started chatting on WhatsApp and I was sending her phone credit. Once she wanted Dh2,000 because her mother was sick, so I paid her. Later she blocked me and I couldn’t stay in touch with her,” said the defendant.

He found out that she started working in a different massage parlour at a hotel in Karama.

He went in as a customer last December and entered the room with the victim.

“I told her that I had come to have sex with her and restart our relationship, but she refused and insulted me,” he said.

After a heated argument, the defendant knocked her to the ground and suffocated her with his hands.

“I saw blood coming from her nose but I didn’t stop. I used a towel to suffocate her for ten minutes. I took her mobile phone and left the centre,” he added.

The Chinese receptionist of the massage centre said that after one hour he knocked on the door to see if the defendant wanted to have an extra hour but nobody answered.

“I opened the door and saw the victim’s body on the ground, then alerted Dubai Police,” said the receptionist.

Dubai Police identified the killer through surveillance cameras and arrested him the next day in a labour camp in Al Muhaisnah.