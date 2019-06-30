She bit the finger of the victim, cutting her nail and part of her finger

A woman crying. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A Moroccan woman was sentenced to six months in jail, to be followed by deportation, for assaulting another inmate inside a detention centre.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 34-year-old Moroccan defendant bit the finger of a 44-year-old Tunisian woman while they were in detention at Al Barsha police station in November 2018.

According to records, the Moroccan woman, who was in prison over a financial matter, was crying after a phone call with a relative, when the Tunisian woman laughed at her.

“She told me that I cry all the time and get dramatic. I asked her to stop accusing me of such things but she just spat on me. I spat back but she dragged me from my ear and put her hand in my mouth, so I bit her finger,” the Moroccan woman said in records.

The Tunisian woman claimed that the Moroccan was the one who spat at her and insulted her.

“She insulted me and I asked her not to speak with me. I was surprised when she held my hand and bit my finger. She cut the nail and a part of my finger,” the Tunisian testified.

Both women were charged with physical assault and insult.