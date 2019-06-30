Dubai: A Moroccan woman was sentenced to six months in jail, to be followed by deportation, for assaulting another inmate inside a detention centre.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 34-year-old Moroccan defendant bit the finger of a 44-year-old Tunisian woman while they were in detention at Al Barsha police station in November 2018.
According to records, the Moroccan woman, who was in prison over a financial matter, was crying after a phone call with a relative, when the Tunisian woman laughed at her.
“She told me that I cry all the time and get dramatic. I asked her to stop accusing me of such things but she just spat on me. I spat back but she dragged me from my ear and put her hand in my mouth, so I bit her finger,” the Moroccan woman said in records.
The Tunisian woman claimed that the Moroccan was the one who spat at her and insulted her.
“She insulted me and I asked her not to speak with me. I was surprised when she held my hand and bit my finger. She cut the nail and a part of my finger,” the Tunisian testified.
Both women were charged with physical assault and insult.
The court ordered to refer the Tunisian woman to the Misdemeanour Court over the assault charge.