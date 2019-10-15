For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: A 30-year-old Emirati man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman and threatening her inside his car with a knife.

According to official records, the Jordanian woman said she knew the defendant and he called her on the night of the incident asking to meet her over an important matter.

She met him near Festival City and he took her to a deserted lot at Al Warqa and told her that he would divorce his wife to marry her.

“He tried to kiss me and I pushed him away. He banged my head on the seat and sexually abused me. He locked the doors and threatened to stab me with a knife. I told him that he can kill me and I will die with my honour,” the 31-year-old victim said in records.

She said she then kicked him in the groin and he injured her toe.

Subsequently, he apologised to her and dropped her home. He also deleted the messages and calls between them from her phone.

A friend of the victim told her to report the incident to Dubai Police and get a medical report for the injuries.

A policeman testified that the woman claimed the defendant was chasing her and contacted her on Snapchat as she kept blocking his calls.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the Emirati defendant, who is in police custody, with sexual abuse and issuing threats.