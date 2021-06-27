Dubai: A quarrel between two women in Pakistan led to their husbands fighting in Dubai.
The two men, who were working in Dubai Cattle Market in Al Qusais area, exchanged insults over a dispute between their wives in Pakistan.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the 60-year-old defendant, identified as M.H, along with a countryman physically assaulted the 38-year-old man with a shovel and meat cleaver, causing a 10 per cent permanent disability.
In April 2020, the defendant hit the victim’s arm with the cleaver, while the second defendant attacked the victim with a shovel on his head.
“Both insulted me with abusive language before attacking me. The reason behind the problem was a dispute between my wife and his wife in Pakistan,” said the victim, identified as M.E.
Trading insults
The victim’s brother, who was in the area, had gone to check on his brother, and found him on the ground bleeding from his head. “They assaulted my brother. I wanted to clarify the matter but they insulted me,” said the 55-year-old brother.
A medical report revealed that the victim suffered a broken arm and head injuries.
However, the two attackers claimed the victim and his brother had insulted them.
The two Pakistani defendnats were charged with physical assault and insulting. The victim and his brother were additionally charged with insulting the two defendants.
The verdict is expected on September 7.