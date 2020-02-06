Dubai: Almost three tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police were destroyed by the emirate’s Public Prosecution, it was revealed on Thursday.
The drugs included heroin, cocaine, opium, hashish, illegal painkillers and other substances weighing 2,929-Kg.
The order to destroy them was given by Dubai’s Attorney General Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan at the Dubai Municipality establishment of Jebel Ali.
He said the destroyed narcotics were seized during raids related to trafficking from 215 drugs cases over the last three years that had already received a final judgement.
“Destroying the drugs is part of law enforcement to protect the society from the drugs,” said Attorney General Al Humaidan.
The incineration was carried out in the presence of officers from Dubai Prosecution, police, courts and the Municipality.