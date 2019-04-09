Dubai: Police in Sharjah have released footage of how a major raid was carried out against five men who were wanted in connection for robbing a money exchange.
The men, all African nationals, stormed a money exchange last March and attacked employees with hammers and knives while they stole Dh2.3 million of various currencies.
The entire robbery took place in seven minutes.
Four of the suspects entered the exchange and attacked employees while the fifth was waiting for them in a car outside, according to Sharjah Police.
The video was released as the five suspects are currently facing trial at Sharjah Court. Four of the suspects have pleaded guilty to armed robbery, while the fifth denied all charges.