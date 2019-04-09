Police arrested the men for attacking a money exchange in Sharjah with hammers, knives

Dubai: Police in Sharjah have released footage of how a major raid was carried out against five men who were wanted in connection for robbing a money exchange.

The men, all African nationals, stormed a money exchange last March and attacked employees with hammers and knives while they stole Dh2.3 million of various currencies.

The entire robbery took place in seven minutes.

Four of the suspects entered the exchange and attacked employees while the fifth was waiting for them in a car outside, according to Sharjah Police.