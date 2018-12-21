Dubai: In an operation dubbed 'Perfidy', Dubai Police arrested a gang less than 24 hours after they stole Dh4 million from an armoured vehicle transporting cash.
The money was also recovered. One of the accused was an employee of the money transport company.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the criminal investigation department at Dubai Police, explained that a task force was formed immediately after the control room received a report that a money transfer vehicle carrying Dh20 million was robbed in Dubai.
Police did not reveal details of when the robbery happened.
Preliminary investigations revealed that that they were three employees in the vehicle, two Asians and an African.
Al Jallaf said that the African man fled with Dh4 million when the two Asian employees got off.
Investigations revealed that the suspect had planned the robbery with accomplices of the same nationality. “Using latest techniques and artificial intelligence, the Criminal Data Analysis Centre provided vital information to our field teams on the gang’s whereabouts and identified their plan of disposing the stolen money,” Al Jallaf added.
Police eventually tracked down a person with whom the gang kept the stolen money till the situation had calmed down.
Al Jallaf said a plan was put in place to arrest all the suspects located in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
“In coordination with the criminal investigation departments in those emirates, our teams surprised the gang members, arrested them and recovered the money within less than 24 hours,” Al Jallaf said.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, chief of Dubai Police, praised the team for their speedy response to the crime.
Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commandant of CID at Dubai Police, commended the efforts of the task force.
He also praised the criminal research team for using modern techniques to crack the case in record time.