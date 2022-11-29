Highlights
Six of Europe's most powerful drug traffickers have been apprehended as part of an international raid spanning six countries, including the UAE, in an operation that led to the arrest of 49 top drug ring members.
Between November 8 and November 19, synchronised raids across Europe and the UAE smashed the command and control center as well as Europe's logistical drug trafficking infrastructure.
The multinational operation led to the arrest of 49 drug kingpins and members of a transnational criminal network involved in large-scale drugs trafficking and money laundering.
Europol regarded the drug kingpins to be "high-value targets," who together formed a "super cartel" that controlled an estimated one-third of the cocaine trade in Europe.
Under the suspects' supervision, the amount of cocaine smuggling into Europe was immense. Over the course of the investigations, law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 30 tonnes of drugs.
Here's a video Europol published of the massive operation that led to the arrests.
Parallel investigations conducted with Europol's assistance in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UAE resulted in the arrests.
Spain made 13 arrests, including two high-value targets in Dubai. In Dubai, France made six arrests and two high-value targets. Belgium recorded 10 arrests, while the Netherlands had 14, plus two high-value targets in Dubai.
The commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said the operation demonstrates the UAE's efforts to combat money laundering and organized criminal networks.
He said that real-time coordination among all parties engaged resulted in quick tactical decisions that led to the destruction of the criminal infrastructure and network. six of Europe's most powerful drug lords apprehended