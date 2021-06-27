The accused persons' cars will be sold in a public auction to raise the cost of restoring the public roads that were damaged due to the defendants’ actions. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanours Court on Sunday convicted five young men for reckless and irresponsible driving on the highway, showing off their cars in neighbourhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, in addition to causing damage to public roads.

The judgements were issued in three different traffic cases.

The sentences include imprisonment for six months. Later, they were given the option of doing community service for three months, along with a fine of Dh50,000. The driving licences of each of the accused were suspended for six months. Along with this, their cars were confiscated. They will be sold in a public auction to raise the cost of restoring the public roads that were damaged due to the defendants’ actions.

The Public Prosecution Office commended the role of the Abu Dhabi Police General Department in arresting and apprehending the accused, emphasising that showboating in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours conducted by young men, which poses a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users. The prosecution office calls upon educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behaviours on the roads and to lessen any acts that may endanger their lives and the lives of others.

According to article 348 of the Federal Penal Code “Any person who wilfully commits an act that would endanger the life, health, security or freedoms of people shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties,” explained the office.