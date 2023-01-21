Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday said that assaulting employees while on duty is punishable by law with a jail term reaching up to one year.
In an awareness-raising video shared on its social media platforms, the public prosecution explained the punishment for committing such a crime.
According to Article 297 of the Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 on Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), whoever uses force, violence, or threats against a public employee or a public servant with the intention of unduly compelling him to do or abstain from any act falling within his job, shall be sentenced to detention for a term of no less than six months.
The penalty shall be detention for a term of no less than one year and a fine not exceeding Dh100,000 if the crime was committed premeditatedly or by more than one person, or if the perpetrator was clearly carrying a weapon, or if the crime involves battery.