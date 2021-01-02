Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has warned the public against attacking or invading other’s privacy using a computer network or and electronic information system or any information technology means.
According to Article 21 of the Federal Decree-Law no. (5) of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrimes, whoever uses a computer network or and electronic information system or any information technology means for the invasion of privacy of another person shall be punished by imprisonment of at least six months and a fine not less than Dh150,000 and not in excess of 500,000 or Either of these two penalties.
The article lists three ways that are considered an invasion of other’s privacy, which include:
1. Eavesdropping, interception, recording, transferring, transmitting or disclosure of conversations or communications, or audio or visual materials.
2. Photographing others or creating, transferring, disclosing, copying or saving electronic photos.
3. Publishing news, electronic photos or photographs, scenes, comments, statements or information even if true and correct.
Under the same article, whoever uses an electronic information system or any information technology means for amending or processing a record, photo or scene for the purpose of defamation of or offending another person or for attacking or invading his privacy shall also be punished by imprisonment of at least one year and a fine of no less than Dh250,000 and not in excess of Dh500,000 or either of these two penalties.