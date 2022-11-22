Umm Al Quwain: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested an Asian gang of four members who stole vehicles after posing as policemen.
CID director Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran said Al Salamah Comprehensive Police Station had received a complaint from a person stating that he had been stopped on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain by a person claiming that he was a policeman. The man asked the motorist to step out of the vehicle as it was “wanted by authorities”. The vehicle was then driven away by the ‘policeman’.
A police search and investigation team was formed and assigned to the case. The suspects were identified and arrested, and the stolen vehicle was found - alongside a number of other vehicles in their gang’s possession.
The suspects confessed to their crime, and the accused were transferred to the competent authorities for further action.