Dubai: Dubai Police have fined a number of motorists and seized their vehicles for doing stunts during yesterday’s rainy weather, posing a danger to themselves and others.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said they summoned the unruly drivers who appeared in videos on social media performing stunts and driving recklessly across the emirate’s roads during the rain. He added that one of the reckless drivers collided with another motorist who was driving orderly.
Maj Gen Al Mazroui stressed that road safety is everyone’s responsibility, pointing out that Dubai Police’s ‘We Are All Police’ programme enables public members to take part in ensuring the safety and security of Dubai roads and streets by reporting reckless drivers and traffic violations conveniently via the Dubai Police app or calling Dubai Police’s call centre (901). He added that all reports are handled by the Department’s traffic experts confidentiality.