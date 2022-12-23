Dubai: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the imprisonment of a director of a private sector company for the faking the recruitment of more than 40 Emiratis.
The accused has been found guilty of forging online documents and issuing phony employment contracts in order to show that he has hired Emiratis in line with Emiratisation regulations.
The offender was also trying to embezzle benefits and financial assistance from programmes intended for Emiratis employed by the private sector, and take advantage of Nafis (Emiratisation) programme.
Companies with over 50 employees must ensure that two per cent of their workforce are Emiratis, or else they will be fined Dh72,000 a year for every Emirati not hired.
Emiratisation, under the government’s Nafis initiative, also requires companies to follow certain rules set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). This includes a ban on misleading advertisements, and hiring Emiratis only for skilled jobs.