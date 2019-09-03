Dubai: A man who threatened and insulted his countryman on Snapchat over a UAE football league match, has been acquitted a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old Emirati went to Rashidiya Police Station last November to report a fellow Emirati who had insulted him in private messages sent through Snapchat. “We were talking about football matches in the UAE league and he started insulting me and then threatened to kill me,” said the victim. “He said that he would kill me if we ever met. I presented a copy of the conversation to the police,” he added.
The defendant was charged with insulting and issuing death threats to the victim over social media.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 15 days.