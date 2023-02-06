Sharjah: The Child Safety Department has initiated a series of visits to popular desert areas in Sharjah during the winter season as part of its comprehensive year-round campaign “Their Safety First.”
The purpose of these visits is to raise awareness of potential dangers to children during camping trips and the practice of desert sports, and to distribute safety guides to families and the public who frequently visit these areas. The aim of the campaign is to educate families and children about safe practices in various public places.
Hanadi Al-Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, is spearheading the campaign which began on February 4 and will continue till Febraury 11.
The Child Safety Initiative will also educate families and children on the dangers of riding motorcycles in desert areas and at road intersections without proper safety measures, especially in high-traffic zones.
The visits will cover Rahmaniyah Street, Mahafez camping areas and Al Badayer sandy paths. The team, in partnership with Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence and Prevention and Safety Authority, will distribute educational materials and brochures to children.