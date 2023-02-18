Sharjah: Police in the emirate ordered the arrest of football fans who engaged in a brawl after a match between Sharjah and Khor Fakkan on Friday evening.
Videos circulating on social media showed a number of fans quarrelled and fighting after the Adnoc Pro League match.
Sharjah Police in a social media post said, “Sharjah Police dealt with a quarrel after the end of the Sharjah and Khor Fakkan match in the ADNOC Pro League, and the necessary measures were taken against those who cause the fighting.”
Khor Fakkan won the game 1-0 at Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qassimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan city.
Sharjah Police urged football fans to act responsibly and avoid acts that may endanger the lives and safety of others. The police called on the public to act responsibly, stressing that they will respond firmly to anyone who breaks the law.