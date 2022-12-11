Sharjah: The Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police has arrested a gang of eight African men for counterfeiting cash and using the fake currency to commit fraud.
Department director Colonel Omar Bualzoud said they received information about a group of people forging currency notes and based on that information security teams specialised in fighting economic crimes were formed to follow up and arrest the gang members.
Col Bualzoud added that the monitoring and follow-up team manage to identity of the gang, whose members had recently come to the UAE. They were duping victims by claiming they had the ability to double their money, and also selling fake foreign currency at a value less than local market prices in exchange for genuine cash.
If you suspect that a banknote is counterfeit after a transaction, report it to the nearest police station. Write down the details of the circumstances of how you came into possession of the counterfeit note to help the police investigation.
Passing on counterfeit money is a serious crime.
Col Bualzoud said the team set up a ambush to arrest the suspects one by one. Upon searching their homes, fake foreign currency banknotes, equipment and technical devices used in counterfeiting currencies were found, in addition to the possession of tools and inks prepared for the same purpose.
He praised the team and its efforts to quickly apprehend the gang members, despite the suspects changing locations and planning their fraud with extreme caution. Col Bualzoud urged the public to continue to cooperate with the police by informing them of any suspicious or illegal activities.
You must refuse the notes and explain that you suspect that they may be counterfeit.
