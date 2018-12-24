“He lured me with money and gave me Dh500 and Dh600 every time he wanted to molest me. He also sent me sex movies on my WhatsApp. He used to take me to dark alleys around the neighbourhood and do indecent activities with me. He molested me several time before he notified the other suspect. I was heading to a friend’s house when the other suspect [34-year-old] called me and offered to allow me to drive his vehicle. He took me to Al Memzar area where he parked in a poorly lit area and molested me in the back seat. He repeated the same act three times. I dodged him the fourth time when I was leaving the mosque. I told my brother what had happened and then my father called the police,” he testified to prosecutors.