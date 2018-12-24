Dubai: Two workers have been accused of repeatedly molesting a 13-year-old schoolboy over different occasions after sending him porn material on his WhatsApp, heard a court on Monday.
One day during October, the 13-year-old Pakistani boy took his father’s permission to visit his friend in Al Hamriya area.
While walking to his friend’s place, the boy’s 34-year-old countryman worker stopped him and asked him if he knew how to drive, according to records, before he offered to allow him drive his car.
Following a quick short ride towards Al Mamzar, the man pulled over in a poorly lit area and asked the boy to move to the back seat. Then he joined the boy in the back and molested him.
Records said the man repeated the same act three times within a month until one time the man tried to lure the boy into his car while he was leaving a mosque.
The boy dodged his countryman and divulged his sexual ordeal to his elder brother who told their father following which the latter reported the matter to the police.
During interrogations, it was learnt that another Pakistani man, 35, had committed the same sexual act with the teenager but had paid him money.
Police apprehended the two men.
Prosecutors accused the two suspects of sexually abusing the minor boy.
The suspects pleaded not guilty and refuted the accusations when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance.
“We swear by God that we did not do that … nothing happened,” the 34-year-old contended before presiding judge Habib Awad.
The boy claimed to prosecutors that his ordeal first started when the 35-year-old suspect enticed him with money and molested him.
“He lured me with money and gave me Dh500 and Dh600 every time he wanted to molest me. He also sent me sex movies on my WhatsApp. He used to take me to dark alleys around the neighbourhood and do indecent activities with me. He molested me several time before he notified the other suspect. I was heading to a friend’s house when the other suspect [34-year-old] called me and offered to allow me to drive his vehicle. He took me to Al Memzar area where he parked in a poorly lit area and molested me in the back seat. He repeated the same act three times. I dodged him the fourth time when I was leaving the mosque. I told my brother what had happened and then my father called the police,” he testified to prosecutors.
A police lieutenant claimed to prosecutors that the 34-year-old suspect was apprehended first near his house in Al Hamriya.
“During questioning, the suspect alleged that he used to lure the boy to his car on the pretext of teaching him how to drive would, and would molest him in the back seat. He claimed that he molested the boy five times,” he testified.
A ruling will be heard on January 24.