Dubai: Two expatriate businessmen in Dubai have been cleared of charges of threatening to kill an Emirati merchant over a financial dispute.
The victim has appealed against the verdict at Dubai Court of Appeals.
Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 34-year-old Emirati victim was a partner in a commercial licensing firm with the first defendant. In March this year, the Emirati went to meet the defendant at a cafe in Bur Dubai to sort out some work-related violations. The defendant had taken along with him a friend who was given the responsibility to translate the conversation between the Emirati merchant and the defendant, who could only speak in Mandarin.
Translation of conversation
“He [the first defendant] came with the second defendant to the parking lot of a cafe. After a heated argument, I told the defendant that I will take legal action against him. As the witness translated my words, the two defendants threatened to kill me,” said the Emirati businessman on record. He then went to the police station and filed a complaint.
The 35-year-old witness, who was translating the conversation, later testified that the defendants had threatened to kill the victim and his family if he sought legal help to solve the dispute.
Dubai Public Prosecution had charged the two defendants, both aged 34, with issuing threats. However, the court cleared the pair over lack of sufficient evidence.