Sharjah: Two cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in Abu Shagara on Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported, Sharjah Civil Defence said.
The fire started in one car then spread to the car parked nearby, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence.
Initial investigations revealed that the two gutted cars were parked in the area for a long period. The fire was reported at 10am, said Col Al Naqbi.
"The crew evacuated the scene of the incident and put out the flames, and then it was handed over to the competent authorities," he added.