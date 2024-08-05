AJMAN: The Ajman Police General Command has arrested two Asian nationals accused of selling and storing 797,555 electronic cigarettes without a licence, besides committing tax evasion.

Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department at Ajman Police, said they received information that a villa in Ajman was being used for the illegal sale and storage of the electronic cigarettes.

A task force was promptly formed by the Department of Investigations and a raid conducted after taking due legal measures and coordinating with the Federal Prosecution for tax evasion crimes. A substantial quantity of electronic cigarettes from various companies belonging to two Asians was seized.

Upon searching, 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in five rooms of the villa.

The e-cigarettes carried the brand names of well-known electronic cigarette manufacturers. The suspects were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution.

Col. Al Nuaimi praised the efficiency and expertise of the police officers that led to the arrest of the suspects.

He urged the public to be cautious when purchasing goods from unapproved retail sources and to report any suspicious activities.