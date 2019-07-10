Sharjah Public Prosecution has referred three Asian men to the Criminal Court for possessing and planting of narcotic substances in their labour accommodation.

The public prosecution charged the trio with planting and possessing of narcotic substances, covering up committed crime and not reporting it to authorities.

Police acted after receiving a tip-off and formed a team to investigate the accuracy of the information. They then raided the accommodation and found agricultural boxes containing said narcotic substances. All the contents were seized.

The prosecutor said one of the accused planted the narcotics substance while the second accused possessed it and the third accused, being aware of the crime, did not report it to authorities.