Motorist was performing stunts that threatened the safety of residents

Ras Al Khaimah: Police have charged an 18-year-old Emirati motorist with reckless driving in Ras Al Khaimah.

The accused was arrested after Ras Al Khaimah Police received complaints from residents who said a young man was driving recklessly and disturbing the peace, according to Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The driver performed dangerous stunts to attract attention and threatened the safety of residents and other motorists. He also caused damage to public property and fled the scene. Within two hours of receiving the complaint however, police identified the suspect and arrested him.

The youngster has been charged with reckless driving and putting the lives of others in danger.

During interrogation, police discovered that the driver obtained his driving licence less than six months ago and that the vehicle he was driving belonged to his father.

The case has been transferred to the relevant authorities to complete legal action.

Al Naqbi said that police patrols have already been deployed on roads to avoid such incidents and that they will intensify their presence. He also urged motorists to respect traffic rules.

According to the Federal Traffic law, Article One the penalty for endangerment through reckless driving is a fine of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points and the impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days.