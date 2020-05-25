Police arrest the driver within 3 hours of video going viral

Taxi driver arrested in Sharjah Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a taxi driver who ignored traffic regulations and performed stunts on a highway within three hours of a video of the incident going viral.

The driver was putting lives of people in danger by ignoring traffic regulations on Emirates Road .

The video clip circulated on social media showed the suspect doing stunts and deliberately making loud noises and damaging public property.

The clip also showed the other passengers in the car.

Police identified the taxi driver, and officers managed to nab him within 3 hours.