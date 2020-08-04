Sharjah police received 12,313 calls during Eid Al Adha holidays. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Thanks to a comprehensive traffic management plan, the emirate of Sharjah did not record any deaths on its roads during the recent Eid Al Adha holidays, police said.

The call centre at the Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received 12,313 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during the holiday period between July 30 and August 1, Colonel Jassim Bin Hada, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, said.

Col. Bin Hada confirmed the increase in the number of incoming calls to the call centre during this period, pointing out that most of them are calls related to minor accident reports, general inquiries and police services provided during the holidays.

Colonel Bin Hada stated that the Operations Department received calls around the clock. The response speed in urgent cases was five minutes from the time of receiving the communication until the arrival to the site of the event. He said that this response rate is one of the best indicators at the national level, despite the demographic diversity, and the diversity of cultures and languages within the emirate.

He also reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergency, encouraging non-emergency calls on 901 instead.

Traffic management

On the traffic side, Lt. Col. Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, confirmed the success of the traffic plan that was developed and implemented by the administration during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with the participation of various units in Sharjah Police.

180 Sharjah police patrols on roads during the Eid holidays

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi explained that, despite the heavy traffic flow in the streets and internal and external roads, and the large presence of visitors in various parks in the emirate, the intense traffic presence and public awareness of traffic safety measures contributed to recording no deaths during the holiday period. He added that the Traffic Department has taken all measures according to the prepared plan, to ensure traffic safety and facilitate traffic in front of visitors.

Praise for public

He praised the public’s cooperation with the traffic police, which formed the basis of success in achieving zero deaths. He also lauded the efforts made by all employees of the administration and all police units in Sharjah Police throughout the Eid holidays, which had a positive impact on the smooth flow of traffic.

“The plan developed covered traffic security in tourist and commercial areas as well as main streets,” he said.