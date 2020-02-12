Sharjah Police arrested thieve of gold bars worthDh108.400and recovered all of them Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police arrested an Asian man for allegedly duping a gold store owner out of gold bars.

The police recovered all the stolen items and money from the suspect.

The suspect lured the victim to a location away from security surveillance to steal his money and other valuable assets before fleeing.

The incident came to the light after a jeweller lodged a complaint saying he was lured to an apartment by a person who offered to buy a set of gold bars worth Dh108,400.

When the jeweller show up, the suspect asked for a few minutes to show the gold bars to his sister. Instead, he fled, leaving the jeweller waiting for a long time. Later he informed the police about the incident.

The police formed a team to track down the accused and arrested him while he was trying to escape from the country. Gold bars and money was seized from his possession.

The suspect confessed to his crime and was transferred to the public prosecution for further action.

Brigadier Ebrahim Al Ajel, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said great efforts were made by the security team to follow up on the case, in cooperation with a number of police departments in the country, which led to identifying the suspect, monitoring his movements, and knowing his whereabouts, where he was arrested.

Brig Al Ajel called on the owners of gold and jewellery shops and other precious commodities not to respond to attempts to lure them to unknown or insecure places under the pretext of concluding deals.