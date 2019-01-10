Sharjah: Sharjah Police arrested several men after videos went viral on Thursday reflecting a picture of intolerable football fanaticism.
A statement from the UAE Attorney General said legal action was taken over the video showing a group of Asian men detained in a bird cage to force them to cheer for the UAE national team.
The behaviour was a crime punishable by law and did not reflect UAE values of tolerance, the Attorney General’s statement added.
Police did not specify how many men were arrested.
Sharjah Police said those responsible have been referred to public prosecution for further investigation and action.
Police said the behaviour in the videos did not reflect the customs and traditions of the UAE.
Officials advised community members not to misuse social media or post videos as a joke that contrdict UAE law, exposing themselves to legal accountability.