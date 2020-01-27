Special vehicles will be use to transport inmates to court or another emirate

Sharjah Police launched vehicle dubbed "vehicle of hope" to transport elderly inmates to hospital Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter

Sharjah: The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has deployed a new vehicle for transporting elderly inmates and people of Determination to hospitals and treatment centres.

Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, told Gulf News that the vehicle, dubbed ‘Vehicle of Hope’, has special features to help such prisoners.

He said inmates’ family see them in hospital wearing jail uniform and chains around their legs, reflecting badly on the inmates. With this new initiative, the inmates will be transported in a special vehicle and will a new uniform which will protect their dignity during hospital visits.

Sharjah Police launched vehicle dubbed "vehicle of hope" to transport elderly inmates to hospital Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter

In the first phase, one vehicle has been launched with a capacity of two wheel chairs and two seats and equipped with a hydraulic machine to lift wheelchairs. In the coming six months, more vehicles will be introduced.

“We have take in to consideration the human aspect in addition to the medical aspect of the prisoners,” Brigadier Shuhail said.

Brig Shuhail thanked Friends of Patients in Sharjah establishment and all strategic partners who helped in developing this service.

Moreover, Brigadier Shuhail said the facility is buying seven air purifiers for solitary confinement cells.