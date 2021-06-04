Khor Fakkan: The Eastern Region Police Department arrested a person who held a wedding party in his home in Khor Fakkan without a permit, in violation of resolution No. 38 of 2020 of the UAE Attorney General regarding the implementation of the regulation for monitoring violations and administrative penalties issued by Cabinet resolution No. 17 of 2020, regarding a regulation for controlling COVID-19.
Sharjah Police on Friday said that a wedding party had been held for having more than the allowed number of people to gather and ignoring safety measures.
The person organised the wedding without a permit from authorities and failed to adhere to the precautionary measures prescribed. The arrest came after a video of the gathering went viral.
The wedding was held without social distancing and without prior permission from the competent authorities. The case file was referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution.
The Sharjah Police General Command urged community members to report any violations of COVID-19 protocols on 901 or Guard service .