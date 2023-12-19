Sharjah: Operatives of the Sharjah Police anti-narcotics department have arrested a total of 551 drug traffickers and promoters ifrom January until November 30, 2023, according to a senior official.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah police,said anti-narcotics agents seized 1,051,000 kg of hashish, heroin, and crystal meth, and 7 million and 80 thousand kilograms of drugs and psychotropic substances, with a street value amounting to Dh104,117,446.
Police also caught and observed 785 electronic accounts on social media sites. “They actively promote and trade in narcotic substances.
Sharjah Police said the main challenge police face is the promotion of drugs over the internet, and in particular on social networking sites.
Random phone numbers
Recently, traffickers have sent voice messages or texts to random phone numbers in the UAE to promote different types of drugs including restricted painkillers, hashish and crystal meth, heroin and others.
“The department spares no effort in raising awareness about the dangers of narcotics, especially among the youth as they are the most vulnerable,”
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police achieved pioneering achievements through its qualitative operations through which it was able to thwart criminal plans to promote and trade in drugs, the most prominent of which were Operation “Black Bags,” Operation “Delivery Companies,” and Operation “Unveiling the Curtain”.
How to report drugs: Hotline 8004654
Sharjah Police urged the public to block and report any phone number that promotes the selling of any kind of controlled medicine or drug.
The force also called on community members to cooperate with security officers to tackle drug promotion and to report any suspicious activities on the hotline 8004654, Sharjah Police app, website, or the email address dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.