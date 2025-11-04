Abu Dhabi court dismisses Dh155,000 claim in restaurant sale dispute

However, he said the defendant was unable to honour the remaining payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May this year, the buyer allegedly contacted him, saying he now had the outstanding balance in cash and wished to settle it. The buyer asked him to bring the original cheques. During their meeting, the seller handed over the cheques and, in return, received a sealed envelope containing the payment. He later claimed he discovered the envelope contained only Dh200,000 — Dh155,000 less than what was owed.