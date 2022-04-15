Sharjah: As many as 12 inmates at the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Centre received free dental implants. The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments of Sharjah Police, in association with Sharjah Charity Society and the Dental Implant Medical Center in Dubai, organised the ‘Dental Implant Initiative’.
The Sharjah Charity Association shouldered the cost of the implants that were carried out by 32 highly qualified senior international and local doctors headed by Dr Suhail Hosseini, president of the Medical Center for Dental Implants in Dubai. The procedure lasted 11 hours.
First-of-its-kind initiative
The first-of-its-kind initiative, launched in February 2011, started with 11 inmates. A total of 140 inmates aged between 25 and 60 have benefited from the initiative since its launch. More than Dh2 million have so far been spent on this initiative.
Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, told Gulf News: “This initiative is part of the humanitarian effort to improve the condition of inmates.”
The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Society and the Medical Center for Dental Implants in Dubai
Brigadier Shuhail stressed the keenness of Sharjah Police to strengthen cooperation with various institutions in the country in an attempt to provide the best services and enhance the quality of life of inmates.
Dr Suhail Hosseini, president of the Medical Center for Dental Implants in Dubai, said: “Medicine is a humanitarian profession and we, as doctors, must contribute towards providing this humanitarian service to society, based on the concept of social cohesion and solidarity.”