Dubai: A security guard went on a trial for sexually abusing a female security guard by following her to the bathroom, kissing her and inappropriately touching her, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday. The victim, 32, from Uganda said the defendant who works as her supervisor summoned her after midnight to his office and tried to kiss her. Two days later, when the woman was on duty after midnight at a tower in the Business Bay, the Pakistani defendant, 42, followed her again to the bathroom. “He ripped off my clothes and tried to rape me. I resisted him and he escaped. He sent me messages of apology but I informed Dubai Police,” the woman said in records.