Sharjah: A father who killed his daughter and fled the country after committing the crime is now being sought by authorities.

Interpol has been asked to help arrest and extradite a man following the murder of his daughter on Monday (March 27, 2023).

The 26-year-old Pakistani victim was killed by her father, according to authorities, who said the man left the country after his crime.

It was the victim’s brother who informed police about the crime. Police moved to the site and found the woman already dead.

Her body was then taken to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Interpol was contacted following tip-offs that the suspect, the victim’s father, had left the UAE.

He is believed to have returned to his home country, Pakistan.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and extradition according to international law.

The body of the woman was found in her home and later her brother discovered the crime and reported to police.

Police are investigating the incident and the motive behind the crime.

Forensics teams and CID officers took detailed photos of the area where her body was found and took fingerprints from the victim to help determine the cause of her death.