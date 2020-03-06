Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A saleswoman in a Dubai shop has been accused of helping her friends to steal clothes and shoes from the shop.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 38-year-old Filipina saleswoman who worked in a shop at Rafaa when her manager suspected that she was helping her friends to steal some items by removing the scan codes.

“She often brought her friends to the shop and helped them steal items but we didn’t have proof,” the Indian manager said in official records.

In July 2019, however, the manager said the defendant’s friend came to the shop and placed a pair of shoes and three clothing items in the changing room after removing their codes.

“Her friend left the shop and returned an hour later to pick up the items and left without paying.”

Dubai Police arrested the defendant while her friend is still at large.

During questioning, the defendant denied helping her friend to steal the items worth Dh537.