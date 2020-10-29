Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a group of 10 sailors to six months in jail for illegally refuelling a ship at sea off Dubai shores.
In July this year, two Iranian captains and eight sailors (an Indian and seven Iranians) were illegally transferring diesel to a ship in the middle of the sea. On observation of their activities, a Coast Guard patrol received a call from the command room to conduct a check in the area.
An Emirati official testified they received the coordinates of the vessels and two boats went to the area. On arrival, the officials saw a boat refuelling a ship. “The boat withdrew the [refuelling] pipes and tried to escape but we stopped them and asked the sailors for their IDs. They claimed they didn’t have any documents,” said the Emirati official in records.
The sailors with their captains were arrested and brought to Dubai.
Charges
The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the sailors, aged between 23 to 51, with illegally entering the country without documents or entry permits and refuelling a ship without permission.
The court ordered that the defendants be deported after serving their prison term. They were also ordered to pay a combined fine of Dh100,000.