Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command arrested 34 beggars as part of its annual Ramadan campaign.
The drive, “Fight Begging...and Help Those Who Deserve it,” was launched in support of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to combat begging and prevent the exploitation of children and vulnerable groups of society in committing negative behaviours such as fraudulent begging and blackmail that distort the civilised image of society.
Those arrested were handed over to the competent authorities.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed that ensuring the promotion and protection of society is among the priorities of police work.
He lauded the efforts of the members of the Criminal and Investigations Department, the Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, and the latter’s community police branches who intensified their presence in the various regions and neighbourhoods of the emirate to arrest beggars, and limit the spread of crimes committed by some of them under the guise of begging.
Major General Al Nuaimi pointed out that there are official channels for charitable work and the provision of aid through charitable bodies and institutions to ensure that donations reach those who deserve them, and that community members must direct their aid to the approved entities.
Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Information and Public Relations Department, launched an anti-begging campaign since the beginning of Ramadan.
Through its social media platforms and various media channels, the force has highlighted the dangers and disadvantages of begging, while raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilised image of the state by combating begging and preventing it.