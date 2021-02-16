Ras Al Khaimah: Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, has launched the electronic campaign “Towards Safe Workers accommodations”.
The campaign is being coordinated by the Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police in cooperation with the Investigation Department, the Comprehensive Police Centres Department and the Community Police Department.
Brigadier General Al Hadidi stated that the launch of this campaign, which will continue until the end of the first quarter of this year, is part of the targeted awareness campaigns organised by the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to enhance security and safety in Ras Al Khaimah and protect the property of the people in general and workers in particular from theft.
Instructions and advice
He added that the campaign includes providing a set of instructions and advice that contribute to urging workers to secure their homes and adhere to preventive steps that prevent them from being stolen, pointing out that the campaign targets workers in various regions of Ras Al Khaimah.
Brigadier General Al Hadidi called on workers and employers to cooperate with this campaign aimed at achieving the desired results and to contribute to enhancing security and safety in all regions of the emirate, calling on the owners of companies to commit to installing surveillance cameras in workers’ housing and allocating safety boxes for workers to secure their personal belongings.